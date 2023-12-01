Randle (knee) plans to play Friday against the Raptors, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Randle is officially listed as questionable, but he's trending more toward probable. The talented lefty played 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 win over Detroit, totaling 29 points (12-21 FG), 10 rebounds and eight assists. If he's cleared to play, Randle may see closer to 30 minutes, given Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back set, but he'd presumably still handle a major offensive role.