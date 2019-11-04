Knicks' Julius Randle: Poor scoring output

Randle had eight points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3PT), seven rebounds and two assists during New York's 113-92 defeat against Sacramento on Sunday.

Randle is coming off back-to-back eight-point performances, while shooting just 35 percent from the field over that span. He should remain as one of the driving forces for the Knicks on offense, however, and will aim to bounce back Wednesday at Detroit.