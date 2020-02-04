Knicks' Julius Randle: Pops for 20 against Cavs

Randle scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 139-134 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

With trade rumors swirling around him, Randle kept his focus and scored 20 or more points for the fourth time in the last six games. Since missing two games in January due to personal reasons, the 25-year-old is averaging a strong 20.3 points, 10.8 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 12 contests.