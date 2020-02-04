Knicks' Julius Randle: Pops for 20 against Cavs
Randle scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 139-134 overtime win over the Cavaliers.
With trade rumors swirling around him, Randle kept his focus and scored 20 or more points for the fourth time in the last six games. Since missing two games in January due to personal reasons, the 25-year-old is averaging a strong 20.3 points, 10.8 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 12 contests.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...