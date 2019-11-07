Knicks' Julius Randle: Pops for 20 in loss

Randle scored a team-high 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Pistons.

After back-to-back eight-point outings, Randle bounced back to score at least 20 for the second time in eight games, although the three boards were a season low. The 24-year-old is already displaying the inconsistency that has him in his third uniform in three years, but Randle's role in the starting five for the Knicks is likely secure for now, given their lack of reliable alternatives.