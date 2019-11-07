Knicks' Julius Randle: Pops for 20 in loss
Randle scored a team-high 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Pistons.
After back-to-back eight-point outings, Randle bounced back to score at least 20 for the second time in eight games, although the three boards were a season low. The 24-year-old is already displaying the inconsistency that has him in his third uniform in three years, but Randle's role in the starting five for the Knicks is likely secure for now, given their lack of reliable alternatives.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Poor scoring output•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Hands out team-high seven dimes•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double streak at four•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts double-double against Boston•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Puts up strong double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 20 points in 35 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.