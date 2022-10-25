Randle had 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-102 victory over the Magic.

Randle produced another strong performance Monday, continuing what has been a nice start to the season. Coming off a season in which he finished well outside the top 100, Randle appears to have made some adjustments to his game. Before managers go getting too excited, the sample size needs to be factored in. While the numbers are nice, things will need to be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks to see if the trend can continue.