Randle notched 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and 10 rebounds over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 preseason loss to Washington.

Randle returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the previous game due to rest, finishing with a team-high point total and as one of two players with 10 or more rebounds in the loss to Washington. Randle tallied his highest point and rebound marks of the preseason, averaging 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over three contests.