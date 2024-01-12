Randle accumulated 32 points (12-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-124 loss to the Mavericks.

Randle played well in his hometown, leading New York with 32 points and rounding out his stat line with six boards, five assists and two steals. It was the fourth time in six January contests that the power forward has exceeded the 30-point mark, and he's dished at least five dimes in each of his past four games. After a slow start to the campaign, Randle has recovered to put up strong season averages that include 24.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.8 dimes and 1.5 triples over 35.6 minutes.