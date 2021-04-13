Randle tallied 34 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's win over the Lakers.

The 26-year-old scored 30-plus points for the first time since March 23. Through 54 games, Randle is averaging career highs in points (23.0), rebounds (10.7), steals (0.9) and three-pointers (2.0). The seventh-year forward is enjoying a career year and is looking at a ton of minutes the rest of the way for the eighth-seeded Knicks.