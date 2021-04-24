Randle tallied 31 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 120-103 win over the Raptors.

The 26-year-old started Saturday's game hot with eight straight points and never looked back. Randle now has 11 30-point games on the season and is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers. The seventh-year forward will look to keep the good times rolling Monday at home against the Suns.