Randle tallied 31 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 120-103 win over the Raptors.
The 26-year-old started Saturday's game hot with eight straight points and never looked back. Randle now has 11 30-point games on the season and is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers. The seventh-year forward will look to keep the good times rolling Monday at home against the Suns.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Drops 40 for third time in 2020-21•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles with seven dimes•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Another heroic effort in OT win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Goes off for 44 points Friday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Puts up game-high 32 points•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts 34-point double-double•