Randle totaled 33 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-102 victory over the Hornets.

Randle didn't quite match the monster 34/17/5 line he put up in his previous contest, but he was nonetheless dominant against Charlotte, leading all scorers with 33 points. His production was split pretty evenly, with 19 points coming in the first half and 14 in the final two quarters. Randle has now recorded back-to-back games of 30-plus points for the first time this season, and he's shot a combined 10-for-22 from beyond the arc in the two-game span.