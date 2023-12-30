Randle posted 38 points (16-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

Randle dominated down low in the loss, bullying his way to a 16-for-21 mark on two-point shot attempts. The powerful power forward added 12 boards and six assists to complement his game-high 38 points, though the Knicks fell just short against an upstart Orlando club. Randle began the campaign shooting just 33.9 percent from the field over his first 10 games, but he's turned things around since then, knocking down 53.2 percent of his shots over his subsequent 21 contests. Not coincidentally, he's lowered his three-point attempts from 6.6 in the initial 10-game set to 4.3 over the 21-contest surge.