Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts double-double against Boston
Randle had 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-4 FT) with 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal during the Knicks' 95-118 loss against the Celtics on Saturday.
Randle has three double-doubles in his first three games of the season, although his efficiency has been worse than expected -- the versatile big man has shot under 37 percent from the field of his last two outings, while making just one of his eight three-point attempts. But despite the low efficiency totals, he has been quite productive, and he will aim to continue that solid run of form next Monday against the Bulls.
