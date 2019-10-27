Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts double-double against Boston

Randle had 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-4 FT) with 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal during the Knicks' 95-118 loss against the Celtics on Saturday.

Randle has three double-doubles in his first three games of the season, although his efficiency has been worse than expected -- the versatile big man has shot under 37 percent from the field of his last two outings, while making just one of his eight three-point attempts. But despite the low efficiency totals, he has been quite productive, and he will aim to continue that solid run of form next Monday against the Bulls.

More News
Our Latest Stories