Randle ended Saturday's 108-88 victory over Houston with 35 points (9-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 39 minutes.

Randle turned in yet another strong performance in this one, as he shot 45.0 percent from the field and contributed across the board. He secured his third straight double-double and has now scored 30-plus points in back-to-back matchups.