Randle scored 28 points (11-19 FG, 0-5 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 43 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Randle posted his fifth consecutive double-double and racked up a season-high 17 boards in the process. Equally notable was Randle's continued opportunity to handle the ball, as entered the game averaging 7.2 assists -- over double his best mark over any season in his career. While his enhanced role has been largely positive for his stat line, Randle turned the ball over seven times on Monday and has at least four turnovers in five contests early on this season.