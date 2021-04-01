Randle delivered 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Randle carried the Knicks offensively once again and paced them in multiple categories, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. The first-time All-Star has been the Knicks' most consistent and dominant performer all season long, and he has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five outings. He also has five double-doubles in his last nine games.