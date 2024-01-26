Randle amassed 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-84 win over the Nuggets.

Randle led the Knicks in rebounds while also contributing healthy numbers as a scorer and distributor, and he could have pushed for a triple-double if not for sitting out the entire fourth quarter with New York building an insurmountable lead. The power forward has been one of the most versatile players at his position in the league this season, averaging 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 triples through 45 games. Randle has also boosted his fantasy stock by increasing his shooting efficiency -- his current 47.3 percent mark from the field is on pace to be his highest since the 2018-19 campaign.