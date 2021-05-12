Randle had 31 points (11-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 44 minutes in Tuesday's overtime loss against the Lakers.

Randle was coming off three straight games where he couldn't reach the 25-point threshold, but he was the Knicks' most effective offensively player in this one -- something that speaks volumes of the team's struggles in this one. The star forward is averaging 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last 10 contests.