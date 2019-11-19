Knicks' Julius Randle: Pours in 30 against Cavs

Randle scored a game-high 30 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Cavaliers.

With the Cleveland frontcourt depleted by injuries to Kevin Love (back) and Larry Nance (thumb), Randle was able to dominate, setting a new season high in scoring. He's been a consistent producer for the Knicks, scoring in double digits in 11 of 13 games while grabbing double-digit boards in eight, but shooting woes have so far kept him from repeating the offensive breakout he had last year for the Pelicans.