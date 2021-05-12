Randle had 31 points (11-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 44 minutes in Tuesday's overtime loss against the Lakers.

Randle was coming off three straight games in which he failed to reach the 25-point threshold, but he was the Knicks' most effective offensive player in this one, cracking 30 points for the first time since May 2. The star forward has averaged 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last 10 contests.