Randle amassed 33 points (11-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Lakers.

Randle and RJ Barrett were stellar in Sunday's win, and Randle enjoyed a nice bounce-back after three consecutive performances that were among his worst of the season. While double-doubles have seemed to elude him since the All-Star break, his rebound and assist numbers are still excellent. Since the All-Star break, the standout big man has averaged 28.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.