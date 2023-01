Randle chipped in 36 points (11-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 105-103 victory over Cleveland.

The eight threes tied his season high, while the double-double was Randle's 14th in the last 15 games and 30th of the season, putting him third in that category behind Domantas Sabonis (36) and Nikola Jokic (33). Over that 15-game heater, Randle is averaging a stellar 28.0 points, 14.3 boards, 4.9 assists and 3.3 threes.