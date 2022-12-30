Randle ended with 41 points (14-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to the Spurs.

Randle has been on a tear of late and nothing changed Thursday despite the loss. Randle has now scored at least 29 points in five consecutive games, putting the Knicks on his back. Unfortunately, they have also lost all five games during that span, a far cry from their eight-game winning streak. As long as both R.J. Barrett (finger) and Jalen Brunson (hip) are out, Randle should be able to continue putting up some gaudy stat lines.