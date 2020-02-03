Play

Knicks' Julius Randle: Probable Monday

Randle (quadriceps) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Randle suffered an injury to his quad during Saturday's win over the Pacers. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, as the team expects him to play against Cleveland. Look for a final call to be made on Randle's status closer to tipoff.

