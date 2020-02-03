Knicks' Julius Randle: Probable Monday
Randle (quadriceps) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Randle suffered an injury to his quad during Saturday's win over the Pacers. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, as the team expects him to play against Cleveland. Look for a final call to be made on Randle's status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...