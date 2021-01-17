Randle finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 boards, four assists and three steals across 31 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 105-75 win over the Celtics.

Randle helped his team end a five-game losing streak on the back of his ninth double-double of the season. Even during the Knicks' recent slide, Randle had been locked in as the team's top playmaker, and his stellar start to the season has shown no signs of slowing down. The 26-year-old is averaging career highs in points (22.9 per game), rebounds (10.6), assists (6.5), three-pointers (1.4) and minutes (37.0).