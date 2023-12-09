Randle recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 133-123 loss to Boston.

Randle is one of the most versatile power forwards in the Eastern Conference and tends to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, but he had a tough task Friday while dealing with the frontcourt of Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. Randle has scored 20 or more points in six games in a row, however, and he will look to extend that streak against the Raptors on Monday.