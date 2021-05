Randle had 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in Friday's loss to Phoenix.

Randle was able to salvage his first double-double since April 24, but it wasn't enough as the Knicks fell in blowout fashion for the second straight game. Nonetheless, Randle remains among the league's biggest surprise players this season, and he'll have a good chance to make his first All-NBA team when the votes are cast following the end of the regular season.