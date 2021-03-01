Randle had 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Sunday's win at Detroit.

Randle carried the Knicks offensively once again but delivered a strong performance across the board. While he saw his streak of double-doubles stop at four games, he now has scored 20-plus points in his last nine games, averaging 26.6 points while shooting 52.4 percent from the field during that stretch.