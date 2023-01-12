Randle finished Wednesday's 119-113 victory over the Pacers with 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes.

Randle didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 12 shots to score 14 points, but the big man still found a way to get the job done and keep his double-double streak alive. He's now recorded double-digit points and rebounds in eight straight contests and in 14 of his last 15 outings.