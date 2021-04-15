Randle delivered 32 points (11-26 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Randle was inaccurate from the field, but he didn't appear to have those issues when shooting from deep -- he looked sharp from beyond the arc and has made at least five treys in a single game five times already. Randle might have an off night here and there from a shooting perspective, but he remains the Knicks' go-to player on offense. He has registered 24 straight games with 20 or more points.