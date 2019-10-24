Knicks' Julius Randle: Puts up strong double-double in win

Randle scored 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out six assists and added three steals during New York's 111-120 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.

Randle was New York's first offensive option and he delivered, posting a double-double in his debut as a Knick but also helping in other areas of the game. The big man should remain as a reliable fantasy contributor going forward, although he will have a difficult matchup on Friday at Nets.