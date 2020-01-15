Knicks' Julius Randle: Puts up strong double-double
Randle had 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-102 loss at Milwaukee.
Randle has returned on a strong form following a two-game absence, as he has racked up 51 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists and two steals while making 20 of 42 field goals during that two-game stretch. He should remain New York's main scoring threat Thursday against the Suns now that he is fully healthy once again.
