Randle recorded 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Randle struggled badly from the field and it's safe to say his nine trips to the charity stripe salvaged what would've otherwise been a woeful scoring output, but he still found a way to deliver value and notched his second triple-double over his last three appearances. The former Kentucky standout and first-time All-Star is having a career-best season in most categories and that includes the triple-double department, as he has reached that mark five times already.