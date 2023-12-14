Randle amassed 32 points (14-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Jazz.

Mitchell Robinson's (ankle) extended absence leaves the Knicks with a thin frontcourt, and the heavy lifting inside has fallen squarely on Randle's shoulders. He will be the key piece of the puzzle as the team employs an adjusted lineup, platooning Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein to provide interior support. Since his massive 25/20 double-double against the Hornets, Randle has averaged 28.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists over seven games.