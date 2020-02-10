Knicks' Julius Randle: Racks up 35 points, 18 boards

Randle amassed 35 points (13-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 46 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Randle matched season highs in scoring and rebounding while contributing across every category except threes. He did tally twice as many turnovers (six) as assists, but it was nevertheless a very impressive performance for the 25-year-old power forward. With 22 double-doubles through 52 appearances this season, Randle will need to build on this showing if he's going to equal or surpass his career-high double-double total of 34 (as a sophomore) back in 2015-16.