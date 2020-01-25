Knicks' Julius Randle: Records 20-11 in win

Randle put up 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during a 118-112 defeat Friday against the Raptors.

Randle's inside defense was sharper than usual, adding a season-high three blocks to a familiar double-digit rebounding performance. His stout offensive production unsurprisingly originated from the paint, where he scored 10 of his 20 points. After a two-game absence due to personal reasons, the former Kentucky Wildcat has averaged a near double-double since returning (20.9 points and 9.9 rebounds in his last seven contests).