Randle had 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Randle's performance Sunday was somewhat disappointing. He shot under 40 percent and ended his streak of double-doubles at four. However, the fact that his performance Sunday was underwhelming has shown just how fantastic he's been during this campaign. Randle is on pace to average a career-best 22.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in his second season with New York.