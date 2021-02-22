Randle provided 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Randle ended his double-double drought after failing to meet the milestone for three consecutive games. The loss of Mitchell Robinson to injury has placed more pressure on Randle to hold up the frontcourt, and his superlative play is putting the Knicks in the playoff conversation. IF the season ended today, they would squeak in as the eighth seed in East.