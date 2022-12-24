Randle registered 29 points (11-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to the Bulls.
Randle scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half as he went 7-for-12 from the field. It was the sixth straight game that he's recorded a double-double and he's averaging 24.9 points and 12.7 rebounds in that span. After getting off to a slow start this year, Randle has put together another strong season, and his 22.7 points and 9.4 rebounds are in line with his production over the previous four years.
