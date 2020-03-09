Knicks' Julius Randle: Records double-double in win
Randle compiled (7-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and an assist across 33 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 win over the Pistons.
Randle has recorded seven double-doubles over his last ten games, but it hasn't kept the Knicks above water. Despite Randle's excellent play, they went 3-7 over that span and have exhausted any chance to gain much ground in the East. Despite the team's current woes, the standout big man is averaging 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists through 62 games this season.
