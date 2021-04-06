Randle scored 19 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nets.

Randle wasn't particularly sharp from the field, missing all of his shots from three-point range. However, he was excellent across the rest of the box score to record his fifth triple-double of the season. While his defensive contributions shouldn't be relied upon going forward, Randle has played over 30 minutes in 12 straight games and should be an excellent source of volume stats for the remainder of the campaign.