Randle closed with 16 points (5-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 110-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Randle wasn't very efficient from the floor Friday, but he was still one of four Knicks to score in double figures while also posting his fifth double-double over the first six games of the season. The 28-year-old has struggled mightily with efficiency to begin the 2023-24 campaign, as he's posted 27.1/22.5/61.8 percent shooting splits over six appearances. However, he's still had plenty of shot volume and has been a force on the boards.