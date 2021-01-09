Randle compiled 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 101-89 loss to the Thunder.

Expectations were high for Randle coming into this season, and he's delivered with a slew of excellent stat lines. Randle's recent popularity as a chalky DFS player is well-warranted, and his prowess as a double-double producer makes Randle a valuable power forward.