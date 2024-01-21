Randle ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and 10 assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-100 win over Toronto.
Randle committed seven turnovers, but fantasy managers will gladly take that, considering his contributions in other categories. Aside from posting his first triple-double of the season and delivering a season-high mark in assists, Randle also scored in double digits for the eighth consecutive contest. Randle is averaging 25.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in that span.
