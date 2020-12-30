Randle scored 28 points (9-16 FG, 4-4 3PT, 6-10 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 44 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers.
Randle recorded the seventh triple-double of his career, also matching his career-high assist total in the process. He's now scored at least 25 points in three consecutive games and is averaging over 10 rebounds per game for the campaign. On the other hand, Randle has averaged more than four turnovers per game and has contributed only two steals and one block across four contests.
