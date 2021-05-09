Randle tallied 14 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes in Sunday's 106-100 win over the Clippers.

Randle hasn't been as efficient with his shot, shooting just 39.7 percent from the floor over his last four games. Despite his troubles putting the ball in the basket, he still has two 20-point performances over that span while registering two double-doubles. On the year, Randle is averaging career highs in points and rebounds while connecting on a career best from beyond the arc and the charity stripe.