Randle finished Sunday's Game 1 loss to Atlanta with 15 points (6-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists.

Even with Randle having one of his worst games of the season, the Knicks were able to stay in the game and even control the pace for much of the second half. Randle hit just four of his 17 two-point-field-goal attempts, while getting to the line only twice in 36 minutes -- well below his regular-season average (6.0 FTA/G). Randle and the Knicks will look to bounce back in Wednesday's Game 2.