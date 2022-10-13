Randle scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3 Pt) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 25 minutes during the Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Randle got off to a hot start on Wednesday night, going 2-of-2 from the three-point line while handing out four assists in the first quarter, two of which led to three-pointers. He added another assist for a Mitchell Robinson dunk in the second quarter while going 2-of-3 from the field in the period. The Knicks power forward only made one shot in the second half but did add another four boards in the third quarter before sitting on the bench for the entirety of the fourth.