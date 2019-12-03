Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 19 points in loss

Randall had 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five boards, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes of a 132-88 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Randall finished with a team high in points during his team's lopsided defeat to the Bucks. He's had success getting to the line lately, with double-digit free throw attempts in each of his last three games. He'll now have a few days off before facing the Nuggets on Thursday.