Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 19 points in loss
Randall had 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five boards, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes of a 132-88 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Randall finished with a team high in points during his team's lopsided defeat to the Bucks. He's had success getting to the line lately, with double-digit free throw attempts in each of his last three games. He'll now have a few days off before facing the Nuggets on Thursday.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Struggles from field once again•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Pours in 30 against Cavs•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Strong double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Pops for 20 in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...