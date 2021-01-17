Randle finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 boards, four assists and three steals in a 105-75 win against the Celtics on Sunday.

Randle lead his team in scoring as he helped end a five-game slide. The double-double ended a three-game drought after he had been on a roll with eight consecutive double-doubles. He'll face the Magic on Monday.