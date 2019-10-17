Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 20 points in 35 minutes
Randle recorded 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Hawks.
Randle didn't need a lot of shots to make his mark offensively and chipped in more than usual on the defensive end as well. His lack of wingspan, awareness, and effort on that end typically dooms his ability to accumulate steals and blocks, but perhaps he'll be more devoted to improving in those regards this season. Regardless, barring something unforeseen taking place, Randle figures to be the most consistent offensive option for the Knicks in 2019-20.
